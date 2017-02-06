Padmavati: Aditi Rao Hydari talks about working with ‘energizer bunny’ Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Besides Deepika Padukone, the other Bollywood beauty who is on board Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ is the very pretty Aditi Rao Hydari. The ‘Wazir’ actress, who is all set to share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the magnum opus, spoke about working with him for the first time some nine years ago!

According to a report in DNA, Aditi and Ranveer had worked with other for a skit on Bollywood directed by Shaad Ali and choreographed by Farah Khan.

She said, “Do you know even before Padmavati, Ranveer and I worked together? It was not a movie but a skit on Bollywood that me and Ranveer enacted, Shaad Ali directed and Farah Khan choreographed for Paris’s Nuit Blanche Festival in 2008. Ranveer hasn’t changed one bit. He is still an Energizer bunny, a ball of fire. He says I used to have chubby cheeks back then. He is right. I did have chubby cheeks. But he hasn’t changed one bit.”

Though it is not quite clear what role Aditi will play in ‘Padmavati’, we are sure her off-screen equation with Ranveer will create magic on screen.

Slated to release on November 17 this year, ‘Padmavati’ also stars Shahid Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, filmmaker Bhansali was assaulted a few days ago in Jaipur by a group of people who felt he was misrepresenting history. However, SLB’s production company assured that ‘there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable or romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji.’