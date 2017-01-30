'Padmavati' controversy: There is no objectionable sequence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali assures Rajput Sabha
New Delhi: In order to end the much-talked-about 'Padmavati' controversy, Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday assured that there is no objectionable scene between the characters of Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji in the upcoming film.
"There is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/romantic scene between Padmavati & Alauddin Khilji. We don't want to hurt any sentiments, would appreciate if all social organisations support us in making this film," Bhansali Productions was quoted as saying.
According to an NDTV report, the same has been conveyed to Rajput Sabha's president Giriraj Singh by the 53-year-old director.
"Demand to form a screening committee before the release of the movie is still to be fulfilled," Giriraj added.
Karni Sena has also demanded the title 'Padmavati' to be changed, reports India Today.
The whole issue escalated when the activists of a Rajput organisation, Karni Sena, entered the Jaigarh Fort on Friday and assaulted Bhansali, slapped him and tore up his shirt.
They even misbehaved with the crew and criticised the National Award-winning director for 'distorting' history in the film based on Alauddin Khilji, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.
They damaged cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.
Following this, the whole film fraternity joined forces in support of Bhansali.
'Padmavati' will feature Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh. It is expected to release on November 17 this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
