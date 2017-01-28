close
'Padmavati' Deepika Padukone assures there is no distortion of facts; Ranveer, Shahid condemn attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 16:55
New Delhi: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by the local activist group named Karni Sena while he was shooting for 'Padmavati' in Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur, the lead cast of the film has finally broken their silence.

Reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by the protestors demanding to stall the film, as they alleged it distorted historical facts.

Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini in the film whereas Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will essay Raval Ratan Singh, who is Deepika's husband in the film.

A day after this fiasco, the entire film fraternity has expressed its anger and shock over the way violent means were undertaken to stall the shoot. From Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal to Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan and Farhan Akhtar to name a few—all have raised their concerns demanded stricter action being taken against the people to took to violence.

Now, the lead cast of 'Padmavati' too has spoken against the untoward incident on Twitter.

They wrote:

PTI quotes district president of Karni Sena Narayan Singh as saying, “We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested.”

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. "Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said. He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 16:47

