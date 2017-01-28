'Padmavati' Deepika Padukone assures there is no distortion of facts; Ranveer, Shahid condemn attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by the local activist group named Karni Sena while he was shooting for 'Padmavati' in Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur, the lead cast of the film has finally broken their silence.

Reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by the protestors demanding to stall the film, as they alleged it distorted historical facts.

Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini in the film whereas Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will essay Raval Ratan Singh, who is Deepika's husband in the film.

A day after this fiasco, the entire film fraternity has expressed its anger and shock over the way violent means were undertaken to stall the shoot. From Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal to Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan and Farhan Akhtar to name a few—all have raised their concerns demanded stricter action being taken against the people to took to violence.

Now, the lead cast of 'Padmavati' too has spoken against the untoward incident on Twitter.

They wrote:

In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

PTI quotes district president of Karni Sena Narayan Singh as saying, “We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested.”

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. "Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said. He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.

(With Agency inputs)