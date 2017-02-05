'Padmavati' is a very dignified film, says Sahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Rallying in his support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Shahid Kapoor has said the director is making "Padmavati" while keeping people's sentiments in mind and insisted there is nothing "objectionable" in the movie.

Bhansali and the team of "Padmavati" were recently roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting "distorted facts" in the movie. The group even stopped its shooting by damaging the film's set at Jaigarh Fort.

The period drama stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Aditi Rao Hydari as his wife Kamala Devi, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh.

"I have read the script and it's not objectionable, and it's a very dignified film. He (Bhansali) is treating it with lot of dignity. I think people should see the film and decide things.

The sentiments of people are highly in consideration by Sanjay sir," Shahid told reporters at the success party of "Dangal" here last night.

He added, "When he cast me, he said the characters should be presented correctly as these people are respected and loved by the people of Rajasthan. So it should be represented correctly."

Shahid said people will understand the essence of the film once they see it.

"It's a conjecture... I know if people will see the film they will realise it is done in the right light. That's my opinion. I hope it gets resolved," he said.

When asked about his view regarding what happened with Bhansali on the sets of "Padmavati", Shahid said, "What has happened everybody has seen it, it's rather graphic and not in good taste. Having said that I don't want to add to the issues that are being dealt with, I think the right authorities are looking into it, the production is looking into it."

"I don't think anybody appreciated. I don't want to get into talking of what was there and not there," he said.

However, Shahid avoided answering when asked if the film's script has been changed.

"There are so many rumours going on that if I go to clarify it, I will have to write a book and after going home my wife will scold me for making her wait for so long here. Whatever I had to say I said it."