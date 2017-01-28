Padmavati row: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria assures probe, condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood's one of the most renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by a local group of activists belonging to the Karni Sena, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria has condemned the violent act and assured probe.

ANI quoted Kataria as saying, “In such case, anger is instinctive but it shouldn't be done outside the purview of law. One cannot express anger by breaking the laws. They could have filed a police complaint instead of taking law in their hands.”

Asserting that any action on a personal level is not right he added, a probe will be initiated in the matter, reports ANI.

The Karni Sena members vandalised 'Padmavati' sets and assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The activists alleged that the film has distorted historical facts, demanding to check the script.

The activists yesterday manhandled the filmmaker, alleging that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The protesters also demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any.

However, the Hindi film industry has vehemently slammed such a violent act and expressed their anger towards it. The entire Bollywood stands united with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

'Padmavati' stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role as Rani Padmini with Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Raval Ratan Singh.