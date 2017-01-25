Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali does THIS to protect Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s look in film

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is extremely strict when it comes to filmmaking. He is one of those directors, who believe in keeping the look of his actors in the film under wraps until the official posters are unveiled. And for his upcoming magnum opus – Padmavati – SLB has adopted a stringent measure.

The film based on history stars Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The set has been turned into a fortress with a guard against trespassers and a thorough check of each and everyone's bag and belongings.

"Sanjay has increased the security at shoot, no camera or camera phones are allowed inside the sets, even actors are not allowed to carry their mobiles on sets," said a source from the set of the film.

Shahid will reportedly be seen in an all new avatar and hence his look is being guarded fiercely.

"Sanjay is planning a very unique way to introduce the look of Raja Ratan Singh Rawal of Chittor and the Queen of Chittor (Shahid and Deepika) and their looks are outstanding," the source added.

Slated to release on November 17, ‘Padmavati’ will see Ranveer essaying the role of an antagonist for the first time. The film will also introduce a fresh on-screen pair as Deepika playing Shahid’s wife.

(With IANS inputs)