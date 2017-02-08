close
Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor is transforming to look like a Rajput warrior

IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 08:08
Pic courtesy: @shahidkapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who is playing a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming ‘Padmavati’ said that he was gaining muscle to get the perfect look for his character in the film.

On media reports which said the actor was gaining weight for the film, Shahid clarified, "Since I am playing a Rajput warrior in the film, keeping the time period and look in mind, Sanjay sir suggested to gain muscle to portray such personality. So yes, I am gaining muscle, but not fat for my role in 'Padmavati'."

The film had faced protest during the shooting in Rajasthan by a regional political group.

To a question if the director planned to bring any changes in the script of the film after the protest, Shahid said, "All I want the film should get completed and people should want it and decide on what the film is. I will be resuming for shooting soon."

Shahid was present at the launch of the premium innerwear brand Eazy by Sirtext as a brand ambassador.

When asked if the actor was planning to bring his daughter for her first public appearance, Shahid said, "Hopefully I will be sharing some more pictures of her, may be on my birthday!"

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 08:08

