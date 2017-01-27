'Padmavati' shoot stalled in Jaipur; activists protest over distorting historical facts
New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) is currently busy shooting his next magnum opus 'Padmavati'. The film is based on the life of Rani Padmini, which will be played on-screen by Deepika Padukone.
Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji whereas Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Raja Raval Ratan Singh, who is Rani Padmini's husband. With this talented star cast, the film is already high on everyone's expectation.
However, PTI reports that activists of a local organisation in Jaipur today demonstrated against the film for allegedly distorting historical facts. Members of Karni Sena stalled the shooting of film at the Jaigarh fort, reportedly.
"The film is presenting wrong facts about 'Padmavati'. Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," Vikram Singh, a Karni Sena activist said.
The protesters also met the director, reportedly. Initial reports suggest that Bhansali was even attacked by the angry protestors and later police had to be called for intervention.
(With PTI inputs)
