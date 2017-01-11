‘Padmavati’: THIS Bollywood biggie may make a special appearance in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s magnum opus

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has started shooting for his magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. And the latest that we got to hear about the film is that Sanjay Dutt may be a part of it too!

Yes, you read that right. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The ‘Khalnayak’ of Bollywood was spotted on the sets of Padmavati recently, a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to a tabloid suggests.

Dutt, who was last seen essaying a cameo in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ may have a special appearance in Padmavati, a film based on one of the incredible chapters of Indian history.

However, we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report because the makers haven’t spoken anything about it.