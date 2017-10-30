Padmavati: Will leave some impact with my role, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen as actor Ranveer Singh’s wife in Padmavati, says she might be playing a small part in the upcoming period drama film, but she will leave some impact on viewers' mind.

"It's not a major role. When I signed on for Padmavati, I knew very well it was going to be a small part. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir presents all his women so well," Aditi said.

"In Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, Richa Chadha had a brief role, but she made an impact. I am sure I will leave some impact in Padmavati. No one who works with Sanjay sir comes away without benefiting from the association.

"I want to be happy in what I do. I don't want to work with people who spread negative vibes," she added.

Directed by Bhansali, Padmavati features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Aditi, who turned a year older on Saturday, says she "don't socialise" much.

"I don't party. I don't have too many friends in the film industry. My family lives in Hyderabad. So, it (my birthday) does get lonely. My team is my family in Mumbai. I liked spending time on my birthday with them," she said.