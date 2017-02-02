Pakistani cinegoers now awaiting release of 'Dangal', 'Raees'

Karachi: Pakistani cinemagoer are now eagerly awaiting the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer "Raees" and Aamir Khan's "Dangal" in cinema halls after the ban on screening of Indian films ended officially.

The ban ended with the screening of the Hrithik-Roshan starrer "Kaabil" on Wednesday and a large crowds showed up at the multiplexes.

The ban on screening of Indian films ended after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a special committee headed by the minister for information and broadcasting to look into the matter.

The committee recommended allowing import and screening of Indian films again after they were cleared by the ministry of commerce, ministry of information and central censor board.

Nadeem Mandviwalla a well-known cinema owner, distributor and producer said that after "Kaabil", there are other films from India which are with the Central Censor Board for clearance.

"Raees is one of them and everyone is eager for its release."

A local distributor said that the Distribution Club was looking to import and screen all those Indian movies which were released in the last months and did good business.

"This includes Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' while 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has already been passed by the censors and will be screened from February 3 in cinemas," he said.

The Pakistani cinema owners had voluntarily decided to suspend screening of Indian films after Pakistani actors were stopped from performing in India last September owing to escalating tensions between the two countries.

Saleem Ahmed, a manager at the single screen Capri Cinema in the bustling Saddar commercial area, said that cinema owners were now looking to recoup the losses they suffered in the last few months after the ban on Indian films.

Religious leader and politician, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who dominates the Kashmir committee in the Parliament has called for a complete ban on screening of Indian films.