Pakistani cinemas gear up to embrace Bollywood again?

New Delhi: Things have not been great between Bollywood and the Pakistani film industry lately, all due to terrorism and political tensions. But, it seems like the scenario is getting better across the border as the screening of Indian films has reportedly been allowed in the neighbouring country.

The decision has been made keeping in mind the worsening financial condition of Pak cinema owners. According to a TOI report, a plan has been prepared by a ministry for allowing import of two to three Indian films a month through no-objection certificates (NOCs).

It is being said that a major amount of cinema business in Pakistan comes from Bollywood and Hollywood. Hence, the Bollywood ban has allegedly made the situations difficult for them.

It all started last year when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani cine and tele-artistes to quit India or face consequences in the wake of the September 18 Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.