Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi to play 'Luka Chuppi' with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon in Mathura

The actor began shooting for the project in Gwalior over the weekend.

New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined the cast of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan romantic comedy 'Luka Chuppi'. The actor began shooting for the project in Gwalior over the weekend. 

Pankaj will be seen as an estate agent from Mathura who owns an agency called 'Baby Doll', which is right opposite a sari shop because he is a bachelor looking for his life partner.

The rom-com will be directed by Laxman Utekar, the director of photography of 'Hindi Medium'. He has also directed Marathi films 'Tapaal' and 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. This is his Bollywood debut as a director. 

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It will narrate the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman, essayed by Kriti. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Kriti essays a Mathura girl who goes to Delhi to study and returns to her hometown.

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana. 

Kartik and Kriti began shooting for the film only recently. Kriti even shared a photograph of herself along with Kartik on her Twitter handle, writing, "To new beginnings 'Luka Chuppi', Day 1."

Kartik too shared the same photograph and captioned, "And Luka Chuppi starts. Day 1."

