Pari Box Office collections: Anushka Sharma's ghostly avatar scares few

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma's first outing post marriage 'Pari' has managed to scare a few or so it seems from the Box Office report card. The film received a positive response from the critics and a decent review by the masses.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures:

#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn’t substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

The Holi release is her third home production of Clean Slate Films. It stars Anushka, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in the lead. The horror genre often attracts many eyeballs and Anushka's spooky avatar will surely give you the chills.

'Pari' has been helmed by debutant filmmaker Prosit Roy. The venture is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment along with Kyta Productions.

The film has hit the screens on March 2, 2018. This will be Anushka's first outing post her fairytale wedding. Virat Kohli and Anushka got hitched at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy.