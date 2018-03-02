Pari movie review: Virat Kohli's reaction after watching Anushka Sharma as a ghost is epic!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding in Italy last year made everyone believe in true love and all things mushy.

Virushka defines couple goals and makes you wanna fall in love all over again. The captain recently watched wifey's Anushka's latest outing 'Pari' and had the best reaction ever.

He tweeted: “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma.”

Aww! Isn't it making you smile already? Well, the duo kept their wedding at Tuscany, Italy a hush-hush affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Later, they hosted two lavish reception parties in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

'Pari', the supernatural horror flick is helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy. It stars Anushka and famous Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead. The film also features Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani feature in supporting roles.

It has been produced under Anushka's banner Clean Slate Films. The horror flick has hit the screens today.