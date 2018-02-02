PARI screamer 2: Anushka Sharma's long nails and witchy avatar look spooky—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actresses, Anushka Sharma has an impressive filmography to her credit. In a short span of time, the young and talented Anushka has proved her acting mettle and has even ventured into production.

Anushka will next be seen in thriller 'PARI' which is her third home production after 'NH 10' and 'Phillauri'. She took to Twitter and shared the screamer 2 video of the film. The sneak-peek video of the film looks spooky and will give you the chills. The actress can be seen hand-cuffed and suddenly what you will notice is her nails. Yes! The witchy long nails.

Watch the PARI sneak-peek video here:

PARI has been helmed by debutant filmmaker Prosit Roy. It stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor besides Anushka in the lead role. The venture is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment along with Kyta Productions.

The film will hit the screens on March 2, 2018. This will be Anushka's first outing post her fairytale wedding. Virat Kohli and Anushka got hitched at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy.

Virat and Anushka's wedding was a private affair with family and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a lavish reception in Delhi which was attended by the who's who of the country, in fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the couple by personally gracing the event.

It was followed by a grand bash in Mumbai for industry friends.