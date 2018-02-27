Pari screamer 6: Anushka Sharma looks dayum scary! Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma is ready to scare the wits out of you! Her upcoming horror venture 'Pari' is readying to open in screens on Holi, March 2, 2018. She indeed has chosen a festival date to keep you on the edge of your seats.

The actress shared the screamer 6 of her upcoming venture and we know it's going to be a horror ride.

Watch the video:

The Holi release is her third home production of Clean Slate Films. It stars Anushka, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in the lead. The horror genre often attracts many eyeballs and Anushka's spooky avatar will surely give you the chills.

'Pari' has been helmed by debutant filmmaker Prosit Roy. The venture is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment along with Kyta Productions.

The film will hit the screens on March 2, 2018. This will be Anushka's first outing post her fairytale wedding. Virat Kohli and Anushka got hitched at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy.