Pari screamer 7: Anushka Sharma's scary act will give you the chills — Watch

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma has released just another teaser, or as they call it the screamer, from 'Pari' which is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

She shared the video with a caption which read, "The devil arrives tomorrow."

Like all the previous teasers, this one too is enough to give you all kinds of scares. The short video opens with a pregnant woman, who appears to be in a labour is lying in a bathtub.

This is the seventh screamer to be released just a day before the horror movie hits screens.

Unlike the previous screamers, Anushka does not appear in this video. Suddenly, a shadow of a ghostly figures flashes on the wall. However, the scariest part is when the baby in the womb starts turning into a devil and screams its lungs out.

The video is as creepy as ever!

'Pari' is produced under Anushka's Clean Slate in collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.

The first look of the film was released on Twitter by the actor last year. The movie has been shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

'Pari' is being described as a supernatural horror flick. In fact, the title of the film itself claims, 'Pari, not a fairy tale.'

Directed by newcomer director Prosit Roy, 'the movie also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. This is the third film under Anushka's production after her experimental projects- 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.

'Pari' is Anushka's first release of the year. She will later appear in 'Sui Dhaaga' and 'Zero'. 'Sui Dhaaga' stars her opposite Varun Dhawan and in 'Zero', she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.