Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for 'Kesari'

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for her upcoming film "Kesari". Parineeti on Tuesday shared a photograph from an aircraft on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Off for 'Kesari'."

She also shared that the photograph was taken by actor Akshay Kumar. Moments later, she shared a video and wrote: "Sigh. The beauty of Wai. 'Kesari'."

Wai is in the Satara District in Maharashtra. Produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, the Anurag Singh directorial is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

"Kesari" is slated for 2019 Holi release.