Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra unveils poster of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra

The filming for the new film has begun and the actress is thrilled about it.

Pic courtesy: @parineetichopra

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter handle Monday morning to share the poster of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress, who made her debut with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, is all set to share screen space with her Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Sidharth.

The filming for the new film has begun and the actress is thrilled about it.

Take a look at the poster here:

Going by the quirky poster, it looks as if it is going to be a comedy flick. We can see Parineeti and Sidharth looking cool in their flamboyant outfits. They strike a pose for a selfie with an unconscious man dressed as a groom. 

The film produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh will be helmed by Prashant Singh. Jabariya Jodi presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment may carry along with it the beautiful essence of a small town.

Parineeti has quite a few films in her kitty and the list includes Namaste England and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar while Malhotra has a film on Kargil Martyr Captain Vikram Batra in the pipeline.

Parineeti ChopraSidharth MalhotraJabariya JodiHasee Toh PhaseeLadies vs Ricky Bahl

