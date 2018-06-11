हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parmanu Box Office collections: John Abraham-Diana Penty's fierce act earns Rs 56 cr

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor, John Abraham is basking in the success of his latest release 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'. The film has been received well by the audiences and critics alike. It also maintained its steady pace at the Box Office with over Rs 56 crore earnings at the domestic market so far. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Parmanu crosses ₹ 55 cr mark... Continued to TREND WELL in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 93 lakhs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 1.74 cr. Total: ₹ 56.02 cr. India biz.

#Parmanu biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr
Week 2: ₹ 16.42 cr
Weekend 3: ₹ 4.19 cr
Total: ₹ 56.02 cr
India biz.
HIT.

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception and the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days. With the film inching closer to hit the Rs 50 crore mark, it has already been a profitable venture for the makers.

