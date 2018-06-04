हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parmanu Box Office

Parmanu Box Office collections: John Abraham starrer earns Rs 45 cr

New Delhi: The hunk of an actor, John Abraham's latest outing 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has done a great business so far and continued its steady pace at the Box Office. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The audience has liked the film and it's quite evident from the kind of response its got.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. #Parmanu catches momentum, yet again, on [second] Sat and Sun... Nears ₹ 50 cr mark... Strong word of mouth has been its biggest strength, post release... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 45.55 cr. India biz.

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception as the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days.

Have you seen it yet?

