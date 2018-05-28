Parmanu Day 3 Box Office collections: John Abraham starrer earns Rs 20 cr

New Delhi: John Abraham starrer 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has received a decent opening at the Box Office. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma has managed to maintain a steady run despite May 27 being the IPL finale day.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: "#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark... RESPECTABLE TOTAL... Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."

The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead. The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception as the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days. Let's see if 'Parmanu' passes the Monday test!