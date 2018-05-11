Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran: Film on India's nuclear test to release in Pakistan

Mumbai: Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, a Bollywood movie on India's nuclear test in 1998, will release across 300 screens in Pakistan, said director Abhishek Sharma on Friday.

Asked if the movie will release in Pakistan, Sharma told the media here: "We will be releasing in 300 screens in Pakistan and I think that says it all."

Actor-producer John Abraham, who was also present during the interaction with mediapersons, insisted that "it is not an anti-Pakistan film in any way".

John added: "Yes, we are (releasing the movie in Pakistan). This is not an anti-Pakistan film, it is a pro-India film. So, from the beginning we were very clear that it is a film about India and we want to celebrate the story.

"If we start thinking about other markets, then we will be compromising on our film. Our intention was to tell the story and we do not want to deviate from that."

Written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku. It will release on May 25.