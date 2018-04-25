Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran gets new release date

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk John Abraham's upcoming venture 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' might have been delayed owing to its recent controversy between the makers, but looks like now the matter has been solved. The new release date of the film has been announced along with a fresh poster.

'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' is directed by Abhishek Sharma and will now hit the screens on May 25, 2018. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster along with release date. He wrote: "#Parmanu The Story Of Pokhran release date finalised: 25 May 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... Official poster announcing the new release date."

#Parmanu The Story Of Pokhran release date finalised: 25 May 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani.... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... Official poster announcing the new release date: pic.twitter.com/tIifN3736a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2018

The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead. The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio, JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.