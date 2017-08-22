close
Partition: 1947 - Twitterati lose cool after Gurinder Chadha's film is banned in Pakistan

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 11:34
New Delhi: Well, Pakistan has once again banned an Indian film. This time, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's British-Indian historical drama 'Partition: 1947' has been denied screens across the border. And, apparently, Twitterati aren’t happy at all with the same.

Social media users, in large numbers, recently took to Twitter and slammed Pak Censor Board's decision. The movie has been reportedly banned over "misrepresentation" of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. 

Here's how people reacted:

According to The Express Tribune, the Sindh Film Censor Board deemed it unsuitable, stating that "the political narrative contradicts the national interest of Pakistan".

The Board's secretary Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar said: "It's a historical film and nothing negative is shown against Pakistan. The main reason for banning it was the misrepresentation of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"We felt his character was not portrayed correctly and it felt strange. Although the character only appears in a few scenes as the film mostly revolves around Lord Mountbatten, the actor didn't look like Jinnah at all. If you had seen it, you couldn't tell it was Jinnah. Otherwise, there were no issues with the film."

'Partition: 1947' was released internationally as 'Viceroy's House'. For the film, the British film director of Sikh origin, whose mother grew up in Rawalpindi, went back to trace her roots and document events that led to India's Partition.

(With IANS inputs)

