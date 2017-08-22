Partition: 1947 - Twitterati lose cool after Gurinder Chadha's film is banned in Pakistan

New Delhi: Well, Pakistan has once again banned an Indian film. This time, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's British-Indian historical drama 'Partition: 1947' has been denied screens across the border. And, apparently, Twitterati aren’t happy at all with the same.

Social media users, in large numbers, recently took to Twitter and slammed Pak Censor Board's decision. The movie has been reportedly banned over "misrepresentation" of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Here's how people reacted:

Banning the movie Partition 1947 is not the perfect step by Pakistan #BannedInPakistan@RelianceEnt — Esha Chakraborty (@stopthestart) August 20, 2017

Pakistan why would you banned Partition 1947 to play on ur theatre? Kbhi toh sach ko face kro @RelianceEnt #BannedInPakistan — Gursimran (@GursimranNagi) August 20, 2017

Its obvious that #Partition1947 got #BannedInPakistan.Pak won't show real history of partition.Even director already predicted ban in Pak — Gaurav Kumar (@puraanigali) August 20, 2017

This tym pak has taken h silly decision by #BannedInPakistan @RelianceEnt — Homemaker (@Puspalata25) August 20, 2017

Bangladesh h samajdaar or vahi dusri taraf Pak ho gya h bekaar. Why Partition 1947 is #BannedInPakistan? Kyu kiya Pak ne ye?@RelianceEnt — Shubham Kumar Singh (@Shubham64764411) August 20, 2017

According to The Express Tribune, the Sindh Film Censor Board deemed it unsuitable, stating that "the political narrative contradicts the national interest of Pakistan".

The Board's secretary Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar said: "It's a historical film and nothing negative is shown against Pakistan. The main reason for banning it was the misrepresentation of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"We felt his character was not portrayed correctly and it felt strange. Although the character only appears in a few scenes as the film mostly revolves around Lord Mountbatten, the actor didn't look like Jinnah at all. If you had seen it, you couldn't tell it was Jinnah. Otherwise, there were no issues with the film."

'Partition: 1947' was released internationally as 'Viceroy's House'. For the film, the British film director of Sikh origin, whose mother grew up in Rawalpindi, went back to trace her roots and document events that led to India's Partition.

(With IANS inputs)