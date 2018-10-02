हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vishal Bhardwaj

Pataakha Box Office collection: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's film remains steady

Vishal Bhardwaj's venture 'Pataakha' is finally picking up business at the Box Office.

Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj's latest venture 'Pataakha' is filled with rustic flavour and brings forth the story set in the heartland of the country. The film has received a warm response from the audiences and the performances have been lauded.

Though 'Pataakha' might have faced a slow start at the Box Office, as it saw an opening of only Rs 90 lakh, the film witnessed an escalation in its business over the weekend. It has managed to collect Rs 4.99 crore in just four days of its release. The film which opened in theatres on Friday faced a tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga'. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office figures. He wrote, “#Pataakha remains very steady [Day 4 is better than Day 1]... An upturn in biz is on the cards today [Day 5] due to the national holiday... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.99 cr. India biz."

The film was earlier titled 'Churiyan'.

Pataakha' is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled 'Do Behnein'. It is directed and produced and written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz also play pivotal roles in the film.

About the film: 

Badki, played by Radhika Madan and Chhutki, essayed by Sanya Malhotra live in a small town in Rajasthan. They are sisters who quarrel about everything from stolen bidis to teared clothes. Dipper, played Sunil Grover is their nosy neighbour, who is always on the lookout for an opportunity to make the sisters go to war, while their father, Vijay Raaz, always tries to make peace between his daughters.  Coincidentally, they both fall in love and elope and get married to their lovers, who turn out to be brothers, forcing the two sisters to stay in the same household again.

'Pataakha' also has an item number titled 'Hello Hello' featuring Malaika Arora Khan.

