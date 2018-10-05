Pataakha Box Office collections out: This is how much it earned

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's latest release 'Pataakha' might have been received warmly by the critics who appreciated the performance but it got a lukewarm response from the viewers. 'Pataakha' is filled with rustic flavour and brings forth the story set in the heartland of the country.

#Pataakha is DULL in Week 1... Benefitted from holidays in its opening week, but did not maintain the momentum on working days... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs, Thu 53 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2018

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film released on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing important roles.

'Pataakha' story revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya and Radhika respectively. They grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other

