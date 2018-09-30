Pataakha Box Office collections: Sanya Malhotra-Radhika Madan starrer rakes in Rs 2.30 crores

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood director Vishal Bharadwaj's latest outing Pataakha, which stars Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover has failed to impress the audience. The film registered a slow start and still struggles to capture a spot at the Box Office. However, it has managed to perform better than the previous days and the growth can be clearly seen in the numbers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "

#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz.

The film, which revolves around two fiery sisters who fought all through the movie, also locked horns with Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' at the Box Office.

'Pataakha' is primarily an adaptation of Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled 'Do Behnein'. It is directed and produced and written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz also play pivotal roles in the film.

After Dangal, Pataakha was Sanya's second Bollywood flick. She would be next seen in an interesting romantic comedy 'Badhaai Ho' alongside actor Ayushmann Khurana. The film has an intriguing storyline and also stars veteran actress Neena Gupta in the lead role.