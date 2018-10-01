Pataakha Day 3 Box Office collections out—Check report card

New Delhi: Vishal Bhardwaj's latest venture 'Pataakha' is filled with rustic flavour and brings forth the story set in the heartland of the country. The film has received a warm response from the audiences and the performances have been lauded.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office figures. He wrote: “#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz.”

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing important roles.

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film released on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Pataakha' story revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya and Radhika respectively. They grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other