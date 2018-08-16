हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pataakha trailer

Pataakha trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover's kickass act will leave you in splits—Watch

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. 

Pataakha trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover&#039;s kickass act will leave you in splits—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Pataakha' is a total firecracker material to watch. How do we know? Well, at least that's the feeling you get from the trailer which was unveiled on August 14 midnight. The filmmaker has once again proved why his audience loves the kind of cinema he makes.

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. You will be smitten by their powerful act and rugged-rustic look which they are donning in the film. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing pivotal parts.

Watch trailer:

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film is set to release on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Pataakha' story revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya and Radhika respectively. They grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other.

Mark the release date, and get ready to witness some 'Pataakha' performances!

Tags:
pataakha trailerpataakhaSanya MalhotraRadhika MadanSunil GroverBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close