pataakha

Patakhaa first look posters out: Meet warring sisters Sanya Malhota, Radhika Madan

The posters, which look straight from an era gone by, introduce sisters - Sanya Malhotra as Genda Kumari and Radhika Madan as Champa Kumari or Badki. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is all set for his upcoming directorial adventure with 'Pataakha', introduced the characters from his upcoming comedy-drama on the social media. The ace filmmaker on Monday shared several posters from the film that introduced every character.

The posters, which look straight from an era gone by, introduce the sisters Sanya Malhotra as Genda Kumari or Chhutki and Radhika Madan as Champa Kumari or Badki. 

Going by the posters, the two sisters have grown up together in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war with each other. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

Take a look at the posters:

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the posters on Twitter along with the trailer release date.

Other characters include comedian Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni, who just like his namesake, is expected to be up to mischief and creating chaos. Saanand Varma will be seen as Tharki Patel, whose intentions are not entirely noble while Vijay Raaz plays Bapu, the girls' father.

Bhardwaj, who is known for his onscreen adaptations of Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet into Maqbool, Omkara and Haider (respectively) as well as Ruskin Bond's stories for Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has based his upcoming film on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein.

The shooting for the 'Pataakha' wrapped up in July and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 September.

