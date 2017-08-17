close
'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' teaser: Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor starrer seems like comedy of epic proportions!

'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' will be releasing on September 15 this year. It has been directed by Sanjay Chhel.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:05
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen taking the silver screens by storm, together. Yes, you guessed it right! Here, we are talking about their upcoming film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'.

An interesting teaser of the movie was recently released online. And, in the short clip, the duo can be seen indulging in a quirky conversation. The flick also features Vir Das and Payal Ghosh in key roles.

'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' will be releasing on September 15 this year. It has been directed by Sanjay Chhel.

TAGS

Paresh RawalRishi KapoorPatel Ki Punjabi ShaadiPatel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaserSanjay Chhel

