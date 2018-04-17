Payal Ghosh to play role inspired by Radhe Maa in 'Jai Mata Di'

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh will play a character inspired by self-proclaimed spiritual leader Radhe Maa in Saurabh Verma's directorial venture 'Jai Mata Di'.

Payal said in a statement: "After my first film, I was looking for a script which will excite me not as an actor but as a viewer. 'Jai Mata Di' is the perfect film. I am currently prepping for the film and since my character is loosely based on Radhe Maa, I have been watching several videos of hers to get into the skin of the character. I am eagerly waiting for the film to start."

The actress started her career in the south Indian film industry and made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'.

'Jai Mata Di' will go on the floors in August, and a major part of the film will be shot in Uttar Pradesh.