Phillauri trailer: Bollywood praises Anushka Sharma’s ‘bhoot’ avatar!
Mumbai: After delivering a gripping ‘NH 10’ a couple of years ago, producer Anushka Sharma is back with – Phillauri – a tale of an adorable spirit and its mysterious love story! Well, the trailer of the film was unveiled Monday morning and it looks quite a promising one!
From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor to Maniesh Paul, the trailer has been loved by her colleagues in the industry.
Let’s take a look at how people from the B-Town reacted after watching the ‘ghostly’ trailer:
Too too sweet. Main paidaishi bhoot hoon!! https://t.co/1zSqraPmT9
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 6 February 2017
Superb...loved the way vfx is so seamlessly used for story telling simple yet effective...@AnushkaSharma & Kannu well done to u & the team ! https://t.co/rxDM3pDSZv
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 6 February 2017
This looks absolutely delightful .. @AnushkaSharma #Phillauri https://t.co/XTNK6PiPPc
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) 6 February 2017
Aha! The magic is in springing a surprise. Too good, this @AnushkaSharma , Kannu Aur @diljitdosanjh bhai, Shashi ko apne show pe le aao https://t.co/RL0WYIBu4U
— Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) 6 February 2017
Loving this @AnushkaSharma!! Looks like such fun! #PhillauriTrailer @diljitdosanjh @OfficialCSFilms https://t.co/4CUtWOZpkZ
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) 6 February 2017
Stunning and so bloody refreshing. Congrats Team #Phillauri @AnushkaSharma @FoxStarStudio_ https://t.co/M9QABiTu1F
— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) 6 February 2017
"PHILLAURI" trailer! Directed by Anshai Lal . @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh Looking/sounding great, guys! https://t.co/uAejE2uNc8
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) 6 February 2017
Watched the trailer for #Phillauri on loop & omg ,just can't wait to see more @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh @CleanSlateFilms and team
— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) 6 February 2017
Woohoooo!!! Love it @AnushkaSharma #PhillauriTrailer https://t.co/4kdEYVCauw
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) 6 February 2017
& there she goes pushing the envelopes again,each time bigger and better. Can't wait for this one, looks amazing! https://t.co/Y8GArLvtr1
— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) 6 February 2017
Considering I'm obsessed with ghosts and keep writing about people marrying trees-this is right up my alley-love the trailer @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/b9HXrUFURF
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 6 February 2017
This looks great and is so inspiring! @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WA8Rnix8Bc
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) 6 February 2017
I told u earlier n saying it again that u r AMAZING!!! Dis is superb n love ur versitality....loads of love n luck to u @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/pQ1776Cypw
— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) 6 February 2017
I LOVE this trailer!!! it tells a story that you want to know all about! #Phillauri https://t.co/ZIVyIQ6P41 @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 6 February 2017
Slated to release on March 24, 2017, ‘Phillauri’ also stars acting-singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar party together- Watch
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- ‘Munna Bhai’ Sanjay Dutt will be back; Rajkumar Hirani confirms third instalment!
- Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2': This man is on a roll, says Hrithik Roshan