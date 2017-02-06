Phillauri trailer: Bollywood praises Anushka Sharma’s ‘bhoot’ avatar!

Mumbai: After delivering a gripping ‘NH 10’ a couple of years ago, producer Anushka Sharma is back with – Phillauri – a tale of an adorable spirit and its mysterious love story! Well, the trailer of the film was unveiled Monday morning and it looks quite a promising one!

From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor to Maniesh Paul, the trailer has been loved by her colleagues in the industry.

Let’s take a look at how people from the B-Town reacted after watching the ‘ghostly’ trailer:

Too too sweet. Main paidaishi bhoot hoon!! https://t.co/1zSqraPmT9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 6 February 2017

Superb...loved the way vfx is so seamlessly used for story telling simple yet effective...@AnushkaSharma & Kannu well done to u & the team ! https://t.co/rxDM3pDSZv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 6 February 2017

Aha! The magic is in springing a surprise. Too good, this @AnushkaSharma , Kannu Aur @diljitdosanjh bhai, Shashi ko apne show pe le aao https://t.co/RL0WYIBu4U — Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) 6 February 2017

Watched the trailer for #Phillauri on loop & omg ,just can't wait to see more @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh @CleanSlateFilms and team — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) 6 February 2017

& there she goes pushing the envelopes again,each time bigger and better. Can't wait for this one, looks amazing! https://t.co/Y8GArLvtr1 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) 6 February 2017

Considering I'm obsessed with ghosts and keep writing about people marrying trees-this is right up my alley-love the trailer @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/b9HXrUFURF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 6 February 2017

This looks great and is so inspiring! @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WA8Rnix8Bc — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) 6 February 2017

I told u earlier n saying it again that u r AMAZING!!! Dis is superb n love ur versitality....loads of love n luck to u @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/pQ1776Cypw — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) 6 February 2017

I LOVE this trailer!!! it tells a story that you want to know all about! #Phillauri https://t.co/ZIVyIQ6P41 @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 6 February 2017

Slated to release on March 24, 2017, ‘Phillauri’ also stars acting-singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh.