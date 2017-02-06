close
Phillauri trailer: Bollywood praises Anushka Sharma’s ‘bhoot’ avatar!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:21
Mumbai: After delivering a gripping ‘NH 10’ a couple of years ago, producer Anushka Sharma is back with – Phillauri – a tale of an adorable spirit and its mysterious love story! Well, the trailer of the film was unveiled Monday morning and it looks quite a promising one!

From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor to Maniesh Paul, the trailer has been loved by her colleagues in the industry.

Let’s take a look at how people from the B-Town reacted after watching the ‘ghostly’ trailer:

Slated to release on March 24, 2017, ‘Phillauri’ also stars acting-singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:21

