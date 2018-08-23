हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jabariya Jodi

Playing a Bihari boy will be very different: Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra knows 'Jabariya Jodi' will be a unique experience for him as it will require him to exude the aura of a typical Bihari person.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra knows 'Jabariya Jodi' will be a unique experience for him as it will require him to exude the aura of a typical Bihari person.

From playing a college student in his first movie 'Student of the Year', to a rough and a hardened criminal in 'Brothers', the actor has experimented with roles. But a first look of "Jabariya Jodi" has assured fans that the actor is set to serve up a different and desi flavour with his new film.

Sidharth said in a statement to IANS: "It is always a great learning experience to portray various shades on-screen and this time with 'Jabariya Jodi', it is a desi avatar. Playing a Bihari boy will be very different as it is important to catch on a certain body language, put the accent correct with the right punches."

He will team up in the movie with his 'Hasee Toh Phasee' co-star Parineeti Chopra.

"I am excited to work with Parineeti Chopra again as we share a great camaraderie. It is surely going to be a 'dhamakedar' movie," he added.

Directed by Prashant Singh, 'Jabariya Jodi', is set in Patna, Bihar. The film is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

