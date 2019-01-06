हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Plea filed against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer, petitioner alleges it tries to 'brainwash' people

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.

Plea filed against &#039;The Accidental Prime Minister&#039; trailer, petitioner alleges it tries to &#039;brainwash&#039; people
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's one of the most ambitious projects titled 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is in the middle of a controversy yet again. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, the film has been courting trouble for its content.

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding a ban on the trailer of the movie. The petitioner named Pooja Mahajan told ANI, “I think this movie has been made just to create a different impression in minds of ppl and brainwash them. Trailer itself says 'this election season'. Stay should be imposed on it.”

Her plea was filed on January 5, 2019, stating that the facts have been twisted to malign the image of the former PM Manmohan Singh.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.

 

 

Tags:
Anupam KherThe Accidental Prime MinisterManmohan SinghDr Manmohan SinghFormer PM

Must Watch