Plea filed against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer, petitioner alleges it tries to 'brainwash' people

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's one of the most ambitious projects titled 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is in the middle of a controversy yet again. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, the film has been courting trouble for its content.

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding a ban on the trailer of the movie. The petitioner named Pooja Mahajan told ANI, “I think this movie has been made just to create a different impression in minds of ppl and brainwash them. Trailer itself says 'this election season'. Stay should be imposed on it.”

Pooja Mahajan, who filed a petition against #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in Delhi HC: I think this movie has been made just to create a different impression in minds of ppl and brainwash them. Trailer itself says 'this election season'. Stay should be imposed on it pic.twitter.com/k8paGp8WlY — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2019

Her plea was filed on January 5, 2019, stating that the facts have been twisted to malign the image of the former PM Manmohan Singh.

A plea has been moved before the Delhi High Court against the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister', demands a ban on the trailer. The plea states that facts have been twisted to malign the image of the former PM Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/phNJjohZfw — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.