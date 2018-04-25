Pooja Hegde joins Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh in Housefull 4

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Mohenjo Daro', is all set to join the cast of Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy 'Housefull 4'.

Apart from Pooja, the multi-starrer comedy will also star Kriti Sanon whereas newbie Kiara Advani is speculated to have been roped in by the makers. As per DNA reports, the film will go on floors in July this year. The film is the fourth installment of the hit series 'Housefull'.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh as male leads. It will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Fox Star Studios. This is Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios' third project together after 'Judwaa 2' and 'Baaghi 2'.

Interestingly, all the previous three installments had featured Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh. The film is touted as the first Indian comedy which would release in 3D and also the most expensive Indian comedy film of all time.

Earlier, Kriti had posted a tweet confirming about her role in the film.

As per Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will be themed on reincarnation and will hit the screens during Diwali 2019.