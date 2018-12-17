हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' gets a release date, Twitterati can't keep calm!

'Saaho' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer &#039;Saaho&#039; gets a release date, Twitterati can&#039;t keep calm!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. It has been a while now that the film has been in production stage and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release in 2019.

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019!

The director of the film is Sujeeth Reddy.

On Prabhas' birthday last year, the first look poster of 'Saaho' was unveiled and fans couldn't keep calm. Similarly, as soon as word about the film's release date got out, Twitter got flooded and #SaahoOnAug15th started trending.

Check out some tweets here:

The actor has undergone rigorous training sessions to pull off stunts by himself, reports suggest. 'Saaho' is touted to be one of the biggest films and promises breathtaking action sequences and jaw-dropping visual effects. The film which will release Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles.

Prabhas became a household name after essaying a double role in SS Rajamouli's two-part cult film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The first part of the film released in 2015 while the second half hit theatres in 2017.

