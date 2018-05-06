Prabhas' Baahubali 2 fails to show any magic at Chinese Box Office, earns 35 crore in two days

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2' has enthralled the audiences in China upon its release in the neighbouring country. On its release in theatres in China, the film saw a bumper opening of $2.3 million.

It managed to beat the lifetime collections of the first installment 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in one day! However, the film did not see a huge jump in its Saturday earnings as the movie earned only $2.94 million. The film now stands with the total collection of $ 5.37 million at Chinese ticket counter.

As of now, the grand total of the film has crossed the Rs 1700 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the day one China collections of 'Baahubali II'. He wrote, "#Baahubali2 sees minimal growth on Day 2 in CHINA... Has one week to score, since #AvengersInfinityWar [next week] is expected to dominate market share.

Fri $ 2.43 mn

Shows: 51,494

Footfalls: 484,276

Sat $ 2.94 mn

Shows: 46,413

Footfalls: 592,841

Total: $ 5.37 mn [₹ 35.89 cr]."

#Baahubali2 sees minimal growth on Day 2 in CHINA... Has one week to score, since #AvengersInfinityWar [next week] is expected to dominate market share. Fri $ 2.43 mn

Shows: 51,494

Footfalls: 484,276 Sat $ 2.94 mn

Shows: 46,413

Footfalls: 592,841 Total: $ 5.37 mn [₹ 35.89 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

The film has raced past Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as far as opening collections are concerned. Kabir Khan's directorial venture earned Rs $ 2.25 million on day one in China whereas 'Baahubali 2' has fetched Rs $ 2.43 million.

However, it has failed to beat Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' ($ 3.39 million) and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar's ($ 6.79 million) opening collections in China.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.