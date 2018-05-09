Prabhas starrer Baahubali II struggles at China Box Office—Check figures

New Delhi: South sensation Prabhas became the nation's heartthrob after 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' hit the screens last year. The film not only was a major hit in the country but also worldwide. A few days back it opened in China and the day 1 collections were massive.

However, it dipped within a week. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest China collections of 'Baahubali II'.

#Baahubali2 continues to struggle... Remains on the lower side in CHINA...

Fri $ 2.43 mn

Sat $ 2.94 mn

Sun $ 2.30 mn

Mon $ 0.89 mn

Tue $ 0.82 mn

Total: $ 9.38 mn [₹ 63.19 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2018

'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.