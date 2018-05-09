हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer Baahubali II struggles at China Box Office—Check figures

'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema.

Prabhas starrer Baahubali II struggles at China Box Office—Check figures
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South sensation Prabhas became the nation's heartthrob after 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' hit the screens last year. The film not only was a major hit in the country but also worldwide. A few days back it opened in China and the day 1 collections were massive.

However, it dipped within a week. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest China collections of 'Baahubali II'.

'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.

 

Tags:
Baahubali 2baahubali 2 china collectionsbaahubali 2 box office collectionsPrabhasBollywood
Next
Story

102 Not Out Day 5 collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor weave magic at Box Office

Must Watch