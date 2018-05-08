Prabhas's 'Baahubali 2' witnesses a dip at China Box Office

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' opened to packed theatres in China. The film received a great start with ₹ 16.24 cr as their opening day collections but now there has been a major dip in the numbers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest China collections of 'Baahubali II'. He wrote: #Baahubali2 has a low Mon in CHINA... The decline is 63.37% from Fri, but since the film didn’t score over the weekend, the overall total is disappointing... Fri $ 2.43 mn Sat $ 2.94 mn Sun $ 2.30 mn Mon $ 0.89 mn Total: $ 8.56 mn [₹ 57.58 cr]

'Baahubali I and II' not only created history in terms of Box Office collections but is also seen as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema.

'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' is a sequel to 'Baahubali' which is set in medieval India. The historical drama had a huge ensemble star cast with the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Subbaraju etc to name a few.

The second part of the hit series titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' became the highest grossing Indian film ever made. The film was originally released on April 28, 2017. Baahubali II was Indian cinema's most talked ventures globally in the recent past. The film not only enjoys the status of being the highest grossing film in India but also was the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and the 57th highest-grossing film of 2017.

The film sold an estimated 105 million tickets during its box office run, the highest recorded footfall for any film in India, reportedly.