Sanjay Dutt

Prassthanam first look: Sanjay Dutt's enchanting voice will haunt you—Watch

The film is currently being shot in Lucknow.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt has been hogging the limelight these days and thankfully for all the right reasons. First, a biopic on him 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor did wonders at the Box Office and now his upcoming venture 'Prassthanam'.

The makers of 'Prassthanam' unveiled the first look motion poster and we must say that the superstar's husky voice will leave you enchanted. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster.

'Prassthanam' stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey. It happens to be Sanjay Dutt's home-production and is a remake of the 2010 Telugu superhit 'Prasthanam'.

The film is currently being shot in Lucknow. It is helmed by Deva Katta who directed the original in Telugu as well. The actor can be heard saying the powerful dialogue, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat!

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has maverick filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' lined up for release. It stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. Besides, he will also be seen in 'Torbaaz' with Nargis Fakhri and 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor.

