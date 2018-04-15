Pre-production of Salman Khan's Bharat on in full flow, announces Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the pre-production of his upcoming film 'Bharat', starring superstar Salman Khan, is on in full swing.

"We are in full flow with pre-production of 'Bharat' the film. Lots of exciting news will come your way soon," Zafar tweeted on Sunday.

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon....baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father' and is scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid next year.

In the meantime, reports have surfaced that actresses Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have been finalised to join the 52-year-old actor in the film.

Earlier, speculations were made that Priyanka, who is a global star now, was approached by the makers to play the female lead opposite Salman in the movie. And then, reports surfaced that she backed out of the project and was still considering scripts through which she will make her comeback on the silver screen.

Following these report, we heard actress Katrina Kaif's name was considered by the makers to fill in the space of Priyanka Chopra in the project. However, as per the latest report, both Priyanka and Katrina have been finalised by the makers for the movie.

"Both the actresses will have distinct and important roles in the film and it will be the first time they will feature in one film together," the Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source as saying.

If things go as planned, Salman and Priyanka will reunite almost after a decade since their last release 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. Priyanka has previously worked with Salman in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and 'God Tussi Great Ho'.