President Ram Nath Kovind watches 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', felicitates team—See Pics

New Delhi: The makers of period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' had arranged a special screening of their movie in capital for President Ram Nath Kovind on January 18, 2019. The entire team including lead actress Kangana Ranaut were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre where the special screening took place.

President Ram Nath Kovind, eminent leader Lal Krishna Advani felicitated the team of 'Manikarnika'. Check out the pictures from the felicitation ceremony here:

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film 'Manikarnika', based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. This film is her first-period drama on-screen.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Kangana also visited her hometown in Himachal Pradesh recently and took divine blessings from Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani Temple. She was accompanied by her entire family.