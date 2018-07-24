हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar to join forces for next

The talented actress has bagged yet another interesting project. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra will swing back to Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film has gone on the floors this month and will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be co-produced by Atul Agnihotri. 

The talented actress has bagged yet another interesting project. She will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. 

He wrote: "IT'S OFFICIAL... Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Shonali Bose’s next directorial to be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala... Prep and script readings are on in full swing... Starts 8 Aug 2018... Dialogue by Juhi Chaturvedi... Music by Pritam."

The film is yet-to-be-titled and will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The shoot will kickstart on August 8, 2018. The dialogues will be penned by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi and the music will be composed by Pritam.

Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. Looks like PeeCee has some signed some plum deals in Bollywood now. 

So, are you excited to watch them together one more time?

