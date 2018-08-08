हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's next goes on the floor, shooting begins—See first pic

Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar&#039;s next goes on the floor, shooting begins—See first pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra's personal and professional life has been the talk of the town these days. The actress's upcoming Hindi film starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead opposite him has gone on the floors and the filming has begun today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “Filming begins today... Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim movie [not titled yet] will be filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, London and Andaman... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala... Dialogue by Juhi Chaturvedi... Music by Pritam.”

The film will be helmed by 'Margarita With A Straw' director Shonali Bose. The film is yet-to-be-titled and will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The dialogues will be penned by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi and the music will be composed by Pritam.

Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

Priyanka was earlier supposed to star in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' but the actress walked out of the venture midway. Katrina Kaif has replaced PeeCee in the Salman starrer. It will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Priyanka and rumoured beau Nick Jonas's official announcement about their wedding, as the buzz is strong that the duo might take the plunge this year.

