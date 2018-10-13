हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra kicks off 'The Sky is Pink' London shoot in desi style—Watch

In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is a 'Desi Girl' indeed! The actress has been living abroad for quite some time and is also all set to tie the knot with international singing sensation Nick Jonas. However, a video that has been doing rounds on internet shows that Pee Cee is and will always remain a desi girl by heart. The actress is currently in London, shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. In the viral video, Priyanka can be seen cracking open a coconut to commence the shoot of the film. The practice of cracking open a coconut before starting something is considered to be auspicious in the Indian culture.

Check out the video, as posted by a fan club on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imperfect Perfections (@priyankachopra_globe) on

In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, reports DNA.  Zaira Wasim plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka and Farhan were last seen together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

The film has been written by Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bose has earlier directed offbeat films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'.

Priyanka ChopraThe Sky is PinkZaira WasimFarhan Akhtar

