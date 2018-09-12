Priyanka Chopra met Salman Khan in Dubai to request for a role in Bharat?

New Delhi: Salman Khan recently revealed that Priyanka Chopra dialled his sister Arpita Khan Sharma at least 1000 times to bag a role in his upcoming film 'Bharat'. In fact, as per Salman, Priyanka even called film's director Ali Abbas Zafar to cast her in the lead role in the film.

Now, a TOI report has claimed apart from dialling everyone's number who were connected to the film, PeeCee even met Salman in Dubai to convince him to cast her as his heroine in the film. If the report is to be believed, Priyanka especially flew down to Dubai to ask him to sign her as the female lead of 'Bharat'.

After the makers finally decided to cast Priyanka as the lead actress in the film, Salman took to social media to welcome Priyanka on the board, but with a wit. “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019," he tweeted.

However, just after two days of the start of the film's shoot, the actress backed out of the project. While director Ali Abbas Zafar dropped a major hint on Twitter that it was due to her engagement with American pop singer Nick Jonas, several reports claimed that her 'pay cheque' was the reason for her ouster from the project. Priyanka was reportedly offered Rs 6.5 crore for her role in the film, which apparently did not appeal her much.

Moreover, the additions to the cast of 'Bharat' with likes of Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Tabu was also cited as one of the primary reasons for Priyanka’s exit.

After Priyanka's ouster from the film, Katrina Kaif was taken on board. Recently, the team of 'Bharat' completed the Malta schedule of the film and will soon begin their Dubai schedule. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.