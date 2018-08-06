हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted getting close and cosy at nightclub in Singapore — Watch video

The love story of 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas has been hogging all the limelight these days. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who recently opted out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' in the 'Nick of time' is having best of her time. The 'Quantico' actress is utilising her time to spend with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. 

The alleged lovers have taken their romance to Singapore, where the singer was performing at a concert. A fan sneakily took a video of the couple getting cosy at a restaurant, and the clip has going viral on social media. 

There is also a video of Priyanka and Nick arriving in Singapore that is doing the rounds. Take a look:

The love story of 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas has been hogging all the limelight these days. The duo's impending wedding buzz has taken the fans by surprise and is the topic of discussion amongst netizens as well.

Latest goss doing the rounds is that Nick is planning to visit India again but this time not alone. According to Pinkvilla.com, the 25-year-old music icon will be coming back to India along with his family. Although not much is revealed about the trip.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's sudden exit from Salman Khan's 'Bharat' last week raised many eyebrows. Speculations were rife that she left the movie midway because of her wedding with Nick this year. PeeCee and Nick have been dating for a few months now and paps clicked them on various occasions. 

AUS Weekly report claimed that Nick reportedly proposed Priyanka with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC on her birthday last month and they got engaged. So, maybe on his birthday, wedding bells will ring for the duo.

The rumours of the duo seeing each other first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. Priyanka's presence at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Both PeeCee and Nick had a gala time when in India recently and even went on a brief vacay to Goa with the actress's family.

